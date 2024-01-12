PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly stayed unbeaten with an impressive road victory Friday night.
The Cadets moved to 12-0 with a 59-53 win over Parkersburg South, they host Brooke Monday.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly stayed unbeaten with an impressive road victory Friday night.
The Cadets moved to 12-0 with a 59-53 win over Parkersburg South, they host Brooke Monday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now