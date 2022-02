WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Linsly Cadets will play for the OVAC 3A championship following their 87-58 win over Bellaire.

The Cadets led 45-35 at the half over the Big Reds. Linsly took complete control in the third quarter outscoring Bellaire 25-12.

The Cadets will face River in the 3A final, the Pilots defeated Barnesville 58-35.