WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Boys high school basketball Friday both Linsly and John Marshall posted wins.

The Cadets defeated Martinsburg 83-48. Linsly led by just 11 at the half, but outscored the Bulldogs in the second half 45-21.

In Moundsville John Marshall downed Weir 60-49. Roman Gray led all scorers with 25 points and 16 rebounds, Brennan Sobutka had 14 and Cody Hartman added 13.

G. Cross led the Riders with 22 points.