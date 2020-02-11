High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Linsly athletes sign to continue their careers at the college level

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.VA.- Four local high school athletes from the Linsly School signed to continue their athletic careers at the college level on Monday. Athena Mariano signed to continue playing soccer at Mount Union. During her time at Linsly Athena finished her career with 80 goals. She was named to the All-Valley team twice. Athena was also first team All-OVAC and was selected as the OVAC Class 1A/3A Player of the Year.

The Cadets also had three football players sign today including Trevin Tush who did a little bit of everything for BJ Depew’s team at wide receiver, running back, defensive back and kick returner. He earned first team all OVAC and All-Valley as a senior. He is projected to play receiver for the Pioneers.

His teammate Chance Knight will be joining him in Marietta. A 6’3″ 235 pounder Knight played both offensive and defensive line for the Cadets. He finished his career with 188 total tackles, 35 for a loss with 11 sacks. This past season he earned first team All-OVAC and All-Valley. He’s projected to play defensive line for the Pioneers.

Fabian Egger signed to continue his academic and football careers at Ohio Dominican. The 6’4″ 220 pound senior was a Tight End – Defensive End for the Cadets. At the college level he is projected to play Tight End for the Panthers. The Austrian native played for the U17 Austrian National team in 2018.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter