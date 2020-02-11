Linsly athletes sign to continue their careers at the college level

WHEELING, W.VA.- Four local high school athletes from the Linsly School signed to continue their athletic careers at the college level on Monday. Athena Mariano signed to continue playing soccer at Mount Union. During her time at Linsly Athena finished her career with 80 goals. She was named to the All-Valley team twice. Athena was also first team All-OVAC and was selected as the OVAC Class 1A/3A Player of the Year.

The Cadets also had three football players sign today including Trevin Tush who did a little bit of everything for BJ Depew’s team at wide receiver, running back, defensive back and kick returner. He earned first team all OVAC and All-Valley as a senior. He is projected to play receiver for the Pioneers.

His teammate Chance Knight will be joining him in Marietta. A 6’3″ 235 pounder Knight played both offensive and defensive line for the Cadets. He finished his career with 188 total tackles, 35 for a loss with 11 sacks. This past season he earned first team All-OVAC and All-Valley. He’s projected to play defensive line for the Pioneers.

Fabian Egger signed to continue his academic and football careers at Ohio Dominican. The 6’4″ 220 pound senior was a Tight End – Defensive End for the Cadets. At the college level he is projected to play Tight End for the Panthers. The Austrian native played for the U17 Austrian National team in 2018.