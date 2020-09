WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly rebounded from their loss to Steubenville with a resounding 42-7 win over Weir.

Leading 21-7 late in the second quarter, Hunter Kelley would find Kobe Hill for a score with only 2.2 seconds remaining in the half.

In the third, Kelly would help put the game away with a 59-yard run for another score.