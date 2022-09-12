WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – This week Ohio Valley Mall team of the week the Linsly Cadets.

Saturday they rallied from a 14-point third quarter deficit to beat Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 28-14, improving to 2-1 on the season. Quarterback Atley Cowan helped lead the comeback, with three touchdown passes and 209 yards through the air, while also rushing for another score on the ground. Two of his touchdown passes went to Nate Colman who finished with 59 yards receiving.

The win also came in the Cadets only true home game of the year, they visit St.Clairsville this Friday.