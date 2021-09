Wheeling, WV. (WTRF) – Linsly was up 17-14 at the half. The Cadets made it 24-14 after a 1 yard touchdown that was set up by a long run from Alex Taylor.

Koby Toothman brought the Polar Bears within 2 after a rushing touchdown and a successful 2 point try.

The Polar Bears had a chance to drive and win the game but Dom Stingo was PICKED OFF by Felix Reitter who took it back all the way to the house for a pick six to seal the win. The final was 31-22 Tigers.