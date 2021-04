GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Linsly Lady Cadets completed their season with a perfect 12-0 record thanks to their 48-44 win over John Marshall Friday night.

Carleigh Grimm led the Cadets with 22 points and 19 rebounds. Landyn Helms led the Monarchs with 17 while Catherine Hunnell added 15 in the loss.