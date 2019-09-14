WHEELING, W.Va.- The Linsly Cadets hosted Wheeling Central Catholic on Saturday. At the start of the first quarter, Hunter Kelley connected with Joe Zaccirey for the 51 yard touchdown. The Cadets were on the board first 7-0. But the Maroon Knights answered back. Curtis McGhee found Peyton Marling in the endzone for the score, tying the game at 7. Linsly would then respond. Trevin Tush would bring it in from 5 yards out for the score, giving Linsly the 14-7 lead. Marc Kaufmann would then break through for a 21 yard touchdown, putting Linsly in front 21-7. The Cadets would go on to win 31-7, improving to 3-0 on the season. Wheeling Central is now 2-1 on the season. Linsly will face Coshocton on Friday, Sept. 20th at 7 p.m. Wheeling Central will face Shadyside next on Friday, Sept. 20th at 7 p.m.
Linsly Cruises Past Wheeling Central, Improving to 3-0
