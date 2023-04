WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over Madonna Thursday at Holloway Field.

Andrew Skadra led the Cadets with three RBI. Linsly is now 10-3.

At West Liberty, Tino Nardone’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh was the difference in the Patriots 2-1 win over Steubenville.