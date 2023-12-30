MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)– After both Linsly and Parkersburg South won Friday, they advanced to play each other in the John Marshall Classic Championship on Saturday. Parkersburg South won big 59-27.
High School Sports Score Stream
score stream
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Local Sports
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Sports Highlights
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now