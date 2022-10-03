WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Our choice for the Ohio Valley Mall team of the week was a pretty easy one, even though they already won the honor earlier this year, the Linsly Cadets.

They did something Friday they had never done before and what a lot of teams have not been able to do, beat Steubenville. An Atley Cowan to Malte Feil touchdown pass with just 1:12 left to play was the difference.

Cowan finished with 256 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Defensively Raymond Kovalesky finished with 19 total tackles and the interception to seal the win. Linsly now owns wins this year over Cardinal Mooney, Fort Frye and Steubenville. They are off this week.