Linsly falls in State Championship

WHEELING, W.VA.- The Linsly Cadets faced the Morgantown Mohigans in the West Virginia Hockey League high school state title game on Sunday. The last time that these two teams met, Linsly had fallen to Morgantown in the state semifinal game a year ago. Ryan Dembiczak scored early in the first period, making the score 1-0 in favor of the Cadets. With 2:13 to go in the first period, Morgantown’s Emerson Wilson scored on the power play, tying the game at 1. Linsly answered. Matthew Maroney got the power play goal, making the score 3-2 in favor of Morgantown.

In the 3rd period now, Blake Phillips made a nice save for the Mohigans. Morgantown went on to get the 4-3 win claiming the Bob Otten trophy for their 2nd consecutive year.