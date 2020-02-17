Linsly gets past Central in the state semifinal game

WHEELING, W.VA.- The Linsly Cadets took om the Wheeling Central Maroon Knights in the West Virginia high school hockey semifinal game on Sunday.

The Knights struck first. Ty Edgerton scored on the power play, making the score 1-0 in favor of Central. Later in the period, it was 2-1 Cadets, when Linsly put up another goal. This time it was Ryan Dembiczak who connected with Matthew Maroney for the power play goal.With 9:07 to go in the 2nd period, Owen Ciavoliello gets his third goal of the game, making the score 6-2 in favor of Linsly. The Knights stayed alive. Edgerton scored on the power play, getting his third goal of the game.

But Linsly answered swiftly with a goal from Luke Miller, making the score 8-4 in favor of the Cadets with 2:19 to play in the 2nd period. The Knights would rally in the third period, getting the score to 9-8 in favor of the Cadets, and that its the final. Linsly advanced to the state title game to take on the Morgantown Mohigans.