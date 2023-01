WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Linsly Lady Cadets pulled off an impressive upset Monday night at Stifel Field House, defeating Cameron 58-52.

Linsly was led by Miriam Martinez with 19 and Haylen Cook with 17 points.

Ashlynn Van Tassell led Cameron with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Maci Neely added 14 points for the Dragons.

With the win Linsly improves to 6-7 while Cameron slips to 8-4.