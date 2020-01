WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – Linsly held off a late run from Shadyside for a 58-52 win, Tuesday night at Stifel Field House.

The Cadets led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter only to see the Tigers cut the lead to two with :45 seconds remaining.

Marshall Taylor led Linsly with 18, while Tyler Parr paced the Tigers with 19.