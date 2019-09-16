WHEELING, W.Va.- the Linsly Cadets have been named this week’s West Liberty University team of the week. The Cadets performed well this past weekend against their city rival, Wheeling Central. As a team, Linsly ran for 347 yards and accounted for 484 total yards, allowing them to cruise to a 31-7 victory over Wheeling Central this past weekend, improving to 3 and oh on the season. Congrats to the Linsly Cadets, your team of the week.
Linsly named Team of the Week
by: Caroline PetersPosted: / Updated: