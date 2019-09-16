High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Linsly named Team of the Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va.- the Linsly Cadets have been named this week’s West Liberty University team of the week. The Cadets performed well this past weekend against their city rival, Wheeling Central. As a team, Linsly ran for 347 yards and accounted for 484 total yards, allowing them to cruise to a 31-7 victory over Wheeling Central this past weekend, improving to 3 and oh on the season. Congrats to the Linsly Cadets, your team of the week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

High School Football Previews

Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
More High School Football Previews

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled ""
More Weather News

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter