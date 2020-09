MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – Linsly opened their season with an impressive 31-16 win over Martins Ferry at the Dave Bruney Football Complex.

The Cadets scored two defensive touchdowns in the first half for a 14-0 lead at the break. Linsly forced the Purple Riders to commit five turnovers.

In the second half, Spencer Knight scored on a 40-yard run and Hunter Kelly hit Felix Reiiter for another score.

Ferry’s touchdowns came on runs from Logan Smith and Evan Carpenter.