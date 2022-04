CLARKSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly picked up two more wins on the road Friday at the McDonald’s classic in Clarksburg.

The Cadets beat Lincoln 8-0, Brodie Selmon went the distance with seven strikeouts and Xavier Fankhouser hit a two-run home run.

The Cadets also defeated Fairmont Senior 5-3, they improve to 12-1 on the season