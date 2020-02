WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Wheeling Park, Wednesday night at WesBanco Arena for a 7-5 win.

Park scored just :15 into the game on a goal from Tommy Woods for a 1-0 lead. They would add to that minutes later on the power play when Tyler Weekley knocked in a rebound for a 2-0 advantage.

The Cadets would tie the game on goals from Matthew Maroney and Aidan Grubler to close the first period.