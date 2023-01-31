WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly raced past Steubenville Tuesday night at Stifel Field House winning 90-53.
Carter Anderson and Gavin Jackson led the Cadets with 15 points each.
Phaeton Hill led Big Red and all scorers with 30 points.
by: Scott Nolte
