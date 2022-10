MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Atley Cowan threw five touchdown passes as Linsly rolled past John Marshall 44-0 Friday night in Moundsville.

Luca DiLorenzo had three touchdown catches and Nate Coleman added a pair.

The Cadets improve to 8-1 and close their season next week at Morgantown. John Marshall slips to 4-5 and closes their regular season at Wheeling Park next week.