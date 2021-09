WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Linsly Cadets advanced to the OVAC 1A/3A championship with a 3-1 win over top seeded Wheeling Central Tuesday night.

The Cadets scored three times in the first half on their way to the win.

Linsly will face the winner of Thursday’s Trinity Christian – Steubenville Catholic game in the finals Saturday.