WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly earned an impressive 31-22 win over Fairmont Senior Saturday and for that we are naming the Cadets our Oil and Gas Safety Supply team of the week.

Quarterback Luca Dilorenzo finished with 317 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. The Cadets defense came up with some big plays too including a pick six by Felix Reitter that sealed the deal. The 2-0 Cadets continue their demanding schedule this Saturday with a trip to Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.