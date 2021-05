TORONTO,OHIO (WTRF) – Linsly claimed their 22nd OVAC baseball championship Friday night with a 3-2 win over Martins Ferry in the AAA game.

Collin Paull’s two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning erased a 2-1 Ferry lead to put the Cadets ahead 3-2.

Kobe Hill went 6.2 innings on the hill with seven strikeouts, Adam Och got the final out with two runners on for the Purple Riders in the top of the seventh.

Linsly has now won three straight OVAC titles.