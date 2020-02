BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) - Bellaire scored 26 points in the fourth quarter on their way to a 68-63 win over Monroe Central in the Wheeling Hospital/OVAC AAA Consolation Game, Thursday night.

Katrina Davis recorded her fifth triple-double of the season with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals. Mia Gavarkavich had a career-high 25 points hitting six - threes in the win.