WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly won the first installment of the city rivalry with Wheeling Central 75-64, Thursday night.

Raef Wykes led the Cadets with 19 while Caleb Murray had 18 and Hunter Kelley added 17.

The Maroon Knights were led by Ryan Reasbeck with 22 and JC Maxwell with 19.

The Cadets are now 4-0, Central slips to 3-1.