Linsly’s Brinley Steen A “Model” Student Athlete

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brinley Steen’s life has never been ordinary.

“I can’t really imagine my life any other way, said Steen. But there’s definitely been times where I’ve had to sleep in the car, do homework in the car. It’s not easy.”

The senior athlete at Linsly High School has had to juggle cheer, basketball, track and a modeling career that has really taken off. And while it may be a lot, Brinley enjoys staying involved and helping out her teammates.

“We put her in a bazillion different roles, said Linsly coach Rebecca Upton. “Sometimes its handling the ball, sometimes its scoring, sometimes its guarding a big person, sometimes it’s getting up in somebody’s shorts and playing really intense defense.”

Brinley started modeling almost two years ago, and she has been able to make big strides in the modeling world. She’s been on the cover of two magazines, Lipstick and Dreamy. She’s traveled to L.A. for a modeling convention and recently has worked as a brand influencer.



Brinley plans on making a career out of modeling but she says she will never forget her roots in the Ohio Valley.