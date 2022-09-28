WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Linsly Cadets are off to a strong 4-1 start following their 41-38 win over previously unbeaten Fort Frye.



Linsly senior Luca Dilorenzo played a major role in the Cadets victory, while only had five catches in the game, he turned four of those receptions into touchdowns to go along with his 161 yards. And for his efforts he earned our Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week.

On the season he has nearly 600 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. Head coach BJ Depew says Luca can impact a game in a number of ways.

The Cadets will face an even more difficult challenge this weekend when they visit 6-0 Steubenville.