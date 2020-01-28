High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Linsly’s Marshall Taylor, Athlete of the Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – This week’s Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week is Linsly senior Marshall Taylor. He helped his team earn a pair of important wins last week over Shadyside and Wheeling Central.

He led the team with 18 points in the win over the Tigers and then dropped in 16 against the Maroon Knights. The Cadets still have their eye on winning an OVAC title they are currently second in the AAA standings. Taylor says he’s focused on finishing the season strong.

” Every game I go out and try to realize I’ve only got so many of them left, Taylor said. I try to think that before every opportunity to go out and compete my best. And just to give it all for my teammates and coach.


His coach Dave Wojcik added ” I ask a lot of him you know on offense and on defense I’m asking him to guard the best offensive player as well. He’s had a heck of a senior year and hopefully he can finish it off in the last nine games.”

Taylor averages 19 points and nine rebounds a game. The Cadets visit Beaver Local tonight.

