Local Athletes Continue In Reconditioning Program

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Local athletes are continuing through phase one of the WVSSAC’s reconditioning program, like Wheeling Central at the Chambers Y in Elm Grove. Right now the football, volleyball, boys soccer and boys basketball teams are participating three days a week.

Central senior Jordan Waterhouse told us why he’s happy to be back with his teammates. ” It’s great to be together as a team, work together get the chemistry down. We lost a lot of great seniors last year and being here everyday working that’s just what is going to help us improve, all together.”

Phase one continues until this Friday. Phase two will begin Monday and run until July 3 as long as everything goes as scheduled.

