MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) – Fans, parents, and athletes are still voicing their concern over the recent altercation at the Michigan Wisconsin men’s basketball game.

The University of Michigan’s head coach, Jwuan Howard has been fined and suspended after slapping the University of Wisconsin’s assistant coach, after losing the game.

Collegiate coaches and athletes are known to be role models for lower-level athletes and this demonstration of poor sportsmanship could set a bad example.

Cameron High School boys’ basketball players say they were disappointed in Howard’s actions.

Yeah, it didn’t seem real honestly, I mean it’s not really a good example to be setting for colligate athletes and people wanting to play in college and stuff. Nathan Haeberle, Senior

They say their coach always reminds the team they’re representing the school and encourages good sportsmanship on and off the court.

Seeing it I was kind of disappointed because I’m a fan of Jwuan Howard. I watched him in the NBA whenever he played with the Heat. They don’t want college athletes doing that, coaches can’t be doing that either. Trevor Beresford, Senior

According to the Big 10, Howard has been fined $40,000 and is suspended for the remainder of their regular season games and Wisconsin’s head coach Greg Gard has been fined $10,000 and is suspended for one game.

Additionally, athletes from both teams were involved and are being penalized as well.

The Cameron player says this is just a prime example of what can happen if you lose your temper while playing and hopefully it prevents other players from falling into a similar situation.