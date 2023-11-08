WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – . A number of area athletes signed Wednesday to continue their playing careers at the next level and many of them at the division one level.

Wheeling Park’s Merritt Delk is headed to the University of Toledo to play soccer. Barnesville wrestler Dakota King signed with Ohio State. St.Clairsville baseball player Braylen Blomquist is going to Wright State. Linsly’s Gia Recrosio will play softball at St.Bonaventure and Alex Taylor will play baseball at Ohio University.

John Marshall’s Ava Blake will hold her signing next Monday to continue her softball career at Marshall.