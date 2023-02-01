WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Several local athletes signed Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.
Wheeling Park – Brett Phillips – Frostburg State, Will James – Wheeling, Charlie Disaia – Glenville State, and Mike Hogan – Glenville State
Bellaire – Ray Ray Pettigrew – University of Findlay
Wheeling Central – Paxton Marling – Wheeling
Martins Ferry – Landyn Hores – Wheeling
St.Clairsville – Marcus Rector – Wheeling, Karl Kain – Youngstown State
Steubenville – Phaeton Hill – Notre Dame College, Kyjhaun Hopkins – Notre Dame College,
Ty’lik Sims – Amherst College, Spencer Ostovich – West Liberty, Ivan Buggs – West Liberty