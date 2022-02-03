Local Athletes Sign To Play In College

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Several local athletes signed Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.

Steubenville’s Brenton Jones signed as a preferred walk-on with Ohio State to continue his football career.

Wheeling Park had six athletes sign letters of intent. For football, Hunter Nixon with West Virginia State and Colton Thomas with Marietta. For soccer, Alex Canestraro with Waynesburg and Dannen Foraker with West Liberty. For swimming, Owen Leary with Dennison and Victoria Anderson with Fairmont State.

Martins Ferry’s Peyton Hores, St Clairsville’s Colin Oberdick and Buckeye Local’s Justin Driscoll all signed with the Cardinals.

St Clairsville’s Joey Balgo signed to play football at Mercyhurst and fellow Red Devil Lucas Otto signed to play football at Geneva College.