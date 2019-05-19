Local Athletes, Teams Shine At State Track & Field Meet

The final day of the 2019 West Virginia high school track and field meet was a good one for local athletes and teams.

In the team category in Class AAA the Wheeling Park boys and girls earned state runner-up. In Class A the Magnolia boys just missed at going back-to-back also finishing second.

Weir’s Sebastian Spencer had himself a day earning four state championships. He began by setting a new state record in the AA 100 meter dash at 10.6 seconds, breaking the previous mark set by his brother Donovan just two years ago.

He also won the 200 meter dash and ran the anchor leg on the champion 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay teams.