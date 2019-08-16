Local basketball great honored at alma mater

WOODSFIELD,OHIO (WTRF) - 2018 was a learning season for Josh Ischy and his team. For coach Ischy it was his first season as head coach, while his team was made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores. That resulted in just a 2-8 season , that experience though should pay off this season.

Ischy has 9 players returning on offense and 10 on defense. And he says they all have worked hard to be more physically ready for the season.