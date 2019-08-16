Breaking News
Local basketball great honored at alma mater

Sports
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Valley basketball great, John Havlicek, is being honored Friday evening at his alma mater, Bridgeport High School.

Havlicek died back in April and is considered one of the greatest players to come out of the area after winning eight NBA Championships with the Boston Celtics.

