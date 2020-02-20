Local College Hoops: Cards Fall, Toppers Win

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – In local college hoops Tuesday, Wheeling’s men and women fell at home while West Liberty won a pair on the road.

At the McDonough Center the Cardinals celebrated senior night but it was Fairmont State who left with a win. In the women’s game the Cardinals fell 77-65 while in the men’s game the Cards fell by just one as a last second shot came up short with the Falcons holding on 79-78.

At Frostburg State, the West Liberty women earned their 10th win of the season 68-65. While the men moved to with in one victory of their third straight conference title with a 117-74 victory.