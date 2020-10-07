Local Golfers Lead After Day One Of The State Tournament

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Several local golfers were at or near the top of the leaderboard following day one of the West Virginia state golf tournament at Oglebay’s Jones course.

The Wheeling Park team led class AAA with a round of 242, five shots better than George Washington at 247.

Brooke’s Ryan Bilby the defending AAA medalist also led after day one with a plus 6 , 77. Three golfers are just one shot including Wheeling Park’s Noah Seivertson with a 78.

In class A, Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr is your day one medalist leader with a plus 8, 79.

The final round is Wednesday.