Wheeling Park football team speaks out against game violence

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – After the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns came head to head in a helmet clashing brawl on Thursday night, members of one local high school football team are left feeling embarrassed and ashamed.

It’s sort of a sickening sight. It really makes your stomach turn. You got to think of it as a team. It’s a team sport. You make a decision like that — it’s a very selfish decision. Isaac Wiley, Cornerback for WPHS Football

Carson Namack, Wheeling Park, Wide Receiver, says he too wants no parts with the violence.

I don’t want to see that. It hurts my stomach seeing him get hit in the head with a helmet. Carson Namack, Wide Receiver for WPHS Football

Wheeling Park Head Football Coach Chris Daugherty said anti-violence is a frequent discussion in his locker room.

After last night’s Browns vs. Steelers helmet fight, Daugherty said further discussions will be had to remind his student athletes that type of behavior will not be tolerated.