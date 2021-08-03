https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Adrian Houser aims to send Central-leading Brewers past Pirates

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Right-hander Adrian Houser will look to keep the Milwaukee Brewers rolling on Tuesday when they face the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in the second contest of a three-game series.

The Brewers, who lead the National League Central by 7 1/2 games, improved to 11-3 versus the Pirates this season after posting a 6-2 win on Monday night. Eduardo Escobar belted a three-run homer in the series opener to mark the second time he has gone deep in four games since being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“I don’t think it has to come in the first home game, but you want to have that game,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Escobar. “You feel like you got traded for, and it’s a good trade, and you want to contribute. He’s a good player and he has the ability to have games like that.”

Houser (7-5, 3.69 ERA) will be opposed by right-hander Max Kranick (1-2, 7.31) in a rematch from last Wednesday at Pittsburgh.

In that game, Houser allowed just two hits over five shutout innings to get the victory in Milwaukee’s 7-3 win. Kranick was tagged for six runs on 10 hits in five innings to take the loss in his lone career meeting versus the Brewers.

Milwaukee is 13-5 in games started by Houser, including wins in each of the past eight.

Houser is 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA in four starts against the Pirates this season. All told, he owns a 3-3 record with a 4.22 ERA in 10 career meetings (seven starts) versus Pittsburgh.

Kranick, who made his major-league debut on June 27, will be making his fifth big league start on Tuesday. He began the season with three starts at Double-A Altoona before advancing to Triple-A Indianapolis.

“I think we’ve said all along that there’s going to be opportunities for different guys,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “Some of these have come because of trades, some of these have come because of injuries. I don’t know if it’s a changing of the guard, but I would say, it’s more just giving guys opportunities.”

Right-hander Bryse Wilson, who was acquired from Atlanta prior to the trade deadline, took the loss in his Pirates debut Monday night. He allowed just one run on two hits in five innings.

The Brewers bullpen, however, is in a state of flux due to complications involving COVID-19.

All-Star closer Josh Hader on Monday became the latest Brewers addition to the COVID-19 injured list, joining right-handed relievers Jack Cousins, Hunter Strickland and Jandel Gustave. Outfielder Christian Yelich also is on the list after testing positive, although infielder Jace Peterson, who was on the list due to contact tracing, was reinstated Monday.

The Brewers bullpen was bolstered, however, by the recent acquisitions of right-hander John Curtiss from Miami and left-hander Daniel Norris from Detroit. Milwaukee also called up veteran lefty Blaine Hardy from Triple-A Nashville and acquired right-hander John Axford in a minor-league deal with Toronto.

Axford, who still holds the Brewers single-season save record with 46 in 2011, came on the ninth inning on Monday. He recorded just one out, hit a batter with a pitch and allowed two runs on two hits in his first MLB game since 2018.

Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday after testing positive. Right-hander Shea Spitzbarth was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and made his major league debut Monday, pitching a scoreless 1 1/3 innings.

–Field Level Media

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter