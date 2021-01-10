https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

All-Pro tackle Conklin available for Browns vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Cleveland Browns won’t be entirely short-handed when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All-Pro right tackle Jake Conklin is active for the Browns (11-5) as they try to win their first playoff game in more than a quarter century. Conklin drove to Pittsburgh by himself after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report because of an illness.

Conklin’s presence will take some of the sting out of playing without Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitino, who is one of several high-profile members of the Browns on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Michael Dunn will start in place of Bitino.

Coach Kevin Stefanski will watch from afar, with special teams coach Mike Preifer serving as head coach in Stefanski’s stead. The Browns, making their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season, will also be down cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson. Robert Jackson will start at cornerback along with Terrance Mitchell.

The Steelers will have starting left guard Matt Feiler and inside linebacker Rob Spillane both back in the lineup. Spillane missed Pittsburgh’s past four games with a knee injury while Feiler sat out three games with a pectoral issue. Third-string quarterback Josh Dobbs, who saw a limited number of snaps in a specialty package in a loss to Cleveland last week is inactive.

Wide receiver Marvin Hall, cornerback Brian Allen, safety Javonte Moffatt, safety Tedric Thompson, offensive tackle Alex Taylor, wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley and defensive end Joe Jackson are inactive for Cleveland.

Defensive back Antoine Brooks, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Jayrone Elliott, offensive lineman Danny Isidora and defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs are inactive for the Steelers.

