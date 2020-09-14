https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

AP source: Browns changing kickers after misses in opener

CLEVELAND (AP)The Cleveland Browns are waiving kicker Austin Seibert after he missed an extra point and field goal in Sunday’s season-opening loss at Baltimore, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press.

Seibert, who clanged his extra point off the left upright and pushed a 41-yard field-goal try to the right in Cleveland’s 38-6 defeat, will be replaced by Cody Parkey, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the move official.

Parkey is best known for missing a 43-yard kick for the Chicago Bears in the closing seconds of a playoff loss to Philadelphia in the 2018 playoffs.

Earlier on Monday, Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski hinted at the switch when he said the team wanted ”to gather more information and then we will let it go from there.”

Parkey was recently signed to the team’s practice squad as a precaution due to COVID-19 concerns. He kicked for the Browns in 2016.

A fifth-round pick in 2019 from Oklahoma, Seibert made 9 of 12 field-goal attempts and 30 of 35 extra points as a rookie last season. By all accounts, he had a decent training camp this summer but his misses on Sunday were enough for Stefanski to make a quick decision.

”I expect him to make those kicks,” Stefanski said after Sunday’s game. ”I hold him to the same standard that we hold every other player on this team. He has to make those kicks.”

On Sunday, Seibert’s missed field goal came when the Browns were only trailing 17-6. The Ravens took over and drove for a touchdown in the final minute to go up by 18 at halftime.

Parkey has also kicked for Philadelphia, Miami and Tennessee. He went 7 of 12 on field goals for the Browns in 2016.

