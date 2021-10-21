AP source: Browns’ Mayfield has broken bone in shoulder

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

CLEVELAND (AP)Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also is dealing with a broken bone in his injured left shoulder but believes he can play with it, a person familiar with his health told The Associated Press on Thursday night.

Mayfield hopes the injury improves enough over the next few days that he can face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 31, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Mayfield didn’t play Thursday night against Denver, ending his streak of 53 consecutive starts for the banged-up Browns (3-3), who were also missing running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt with calf injuries.

Fox was first to report the extent of Mayfield’s injury during its pregame show.

Mayfield told the network he broke the top of his humerus bone, which extends from the shoulder to the elbow. He said the fracture prevents the rotator cuff from firing.

”I need that fracture to heal for me to get back out there,” Mayfield told Fox.

Mayfield has been playing with a torn labrum in his shoulder since hurting it while attempting to make a tackle on Sept. 19. He’s been an inconsistent pass over the past few weeks while wearing a harness to stabilize his non-throwing shoulder.

Mayfield revealed this week that he has a complete tear of his left labrum. His shoulder twice popped out its socket last week in a loss to Arizona, worsening the painful injury.

Before sitting out against the Broncos, Mayfield hadn’t missed a game due to injury since 2013 when he was a walk-on at Texas Tech.

Backup Case Keenum started for Mayfield, who could be facing offseason surgery on his shoulder. On Tuesday, Mayfield said he didn’t know if an operation was certain.

Mayfield led the NFL with an 81.6% completion percentage through two games, but he’s been misfiring of late with many of his passes sailing high.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter