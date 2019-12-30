AP source: Browns request to interview McDaniels, Roman

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BEREA, Ohio (AP)The Cleveland Browns have asked permission to speak with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman about their head coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the requests told The Associated Press on Monday.

Cleveland fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday night following a loss in Cincinnati that concluded a disappointing 6-10 season. The Browns almost immediately reached out to inquire about McDaniels and Roman, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams are not confirming the Browns’ interest.

Per league rules, the Browns can not interview McDaniels until after New England’s wild-card game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. They can speak this week to Roman because the Ravens have a bye.

”I’m 100% fully invested in getting ready for Tennessee and trying to put our best performance of the season out there on Saturday night,” McDaniels said Monday on a conference call when asked about the Cleveland opening. ”We have a lot of work to do. That’s where my focus will be. That’s where it’s at now and it’ll stay there. That’s the best thing for our team. It’s the best thing for me.”

McDaniels and Roman both have Ohio roots. McDaniels has been linked to previous coaching searches in Cleveland. He interviewed for the Browns’ job in 2014.

McDaniels would seem to fit the profile Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are looking for in their latest attempt to find the right coach.

The 43-year-old went 11-17 in two seasons in Denver. He’s won six Super Bowl title alongside Bill Belichick and he’s been successful in working closely with quarterbacks.

One of Kitchens’ failings this season was that quarterback Baker Mayfield regressed after a strong rookie season.

Roman, 47, also has a proven track record with quarterbacks. He’s overseen the NFL’s highest-scoring offense this season and has helped develop QB Lamar Jackson into a superstar and the league’s likely MVP.

The Browns, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2002, are looking for their seventh coach since 2009.

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Boston contributed.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter