Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

AP source: Browns, WR Higgins agree to 1-year contract

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP)Rashard Higgins is getting a chance to reconnect with Baker Mayfield.

The free agent wide receiver, who couldn’t escape former Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens’ dog house last season, has agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Higgins will sign the $910,000 veteran minimum deal soon, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

A fifth-round pick from Colorado State in 2016, Higgins had only four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown in 10 games last season. He also dealt with a knee injury and clashed with Kitchens and his staff, who were upset after Higgins refused to enter a game in the fourth quarter after barely playing.

His role was further reduced and that hurt Cleveland’s offense and impacted Mayfield, who had developed a nice on-field chemistry with Higgins.

In 2018, Higgins became one of Mayfield’s favorite targets and had his best season as a pro, finishing with 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

Higgins will likely compete for Cleveland’s No. 3 receiver spot this season behind stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. The Browns drafted Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones in the sixth round Saturday and Damion Ratley and KhaDarel Hodge also return from last year’s squad.

Nicknamed ”Hollywood,” Higgins has 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and seven TDs in four NFL seasons.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter