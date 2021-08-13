https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Brewers-Pirates postponed, makeup doubleheader Saturday

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)A game scheduled between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

The first game will be played at 2:35 p.m. and the nightcap at 7:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Friday’s game was called 1 hour, 5 minutes after the scheduled start time. A heavy thunderstorm swept through the area about an hour before the game was eventually postponed, and the weather forecast called for more rain.

The Brewers entered Friday with an eight-game lead over Cincinnati in the NL Central and have won 13 of their last 14 road games. The Pirates have lost eight straight.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Eric Lauer, who is on the COVID-19 injured list, joined the team Friday and is expected to be activated Saturday. … 1B Rowdy Tellez (right knee discomfort) and RF Avisail Garcia (bruised left hand) were both scheduled to be out of the lineup for a second straight day but could return for the doubleheader.

UP NEXT

Brewers LHP Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.54) will face RHP Bryse Wilson (2-5. 4.43) in the first game Saturday then rookie RHP Aaron Ashby (0-0, 13.50) will go for Milwaukee in Game 2 against RHP Mitch Keller (3-9, 7.06).

Anderson has a 5-1 career record against the Pirates and has beaten them twice this season while allowing one unearned run in 13 innings. Wilson will be making his third start for the Pirates since being acquired from Atlanta on July 30 in a trade.

It will be the third start of Ashby’s major league career. Keller is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA in two starts since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Barnesville Shamrocks are headed in the right direction, says coach

Union Local Jets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Buckeye Local Panthers: 2021 High School Football Preview

Toronto Red Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Caldwell Redskins: 2021 High School Football Preview

Shenandoah Zeps: 2021 High School Football Preview

Harrison Central Preview

River Pilots : 2021 High School Football Preview

Monroe Central Seminoles: 2021 High School Football Preview

Beallsville Blue Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter