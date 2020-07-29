Brewers, Pirates square off in series’ rubber match

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff will be looking for his first win of the season Wednesday when he gets the start in a series finale against the host Pittsburgh Pirates.

But that won’t be the only thing on his mind. Woodruff, like so many ballplayers, has concerns about health, safety and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been accentuated in baseball due to an outbreak of the virus among members of the Miami Marlins.

Woodruff took some time to talk about it Tuesday.

“We’ve never dealt with anything like this, so we don’t really know how to react to some of the stuff,” said Woodruff, who has a pregnant wife at home. “You want baseball to be on the forefront of your mind, and I think when the guys are out there playing, it is, but there’s just a thought in the back of your mind that, hey, we’ve got to do everything we can to keep people safe.”

On the baseball side of things, Woodruff will be trying to help Milwaukee win the three-game series. After losing two of three against the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers took the opener against Pittsburgh 6-5 in 11 innings on Monday before falling 8-6 on Tuesday.

The Pirates, too, will go for their first series win of the year. They blew a four-run lead in the ninth inning Monday before rebounding to erase a four-run, seventh-inning deficit Tuesday.

“I think that’s the one thing our fans are going to learn about this group — they don’t give up,” Pirates rookie manager Derek Shelton said.

The turnaround from Monday to Tuesday and scratching out a win after losing three of the first four games was not the result of Shelton gathering his players and reading them the riot act, or even something more hushed.

“Having team meetings is not my style,” Shelton said. “I think usually when managers are having team meetings, they’re more for the manager.”

Woodruff (0-1, 3.60 ERA) will face Pittsburgh right-hander Joe Musgrove (0-1, 4.76). Both pitchers started and lost on Opening Day.

Woodruff gave up two runs and four hits in five innings, with five strikeouts and a walk, in a 3-0 loss against the Cubs in Chicago. He is 2-1 with a 5.02 ERA in seven career games, five of them starts, against the Pirates.

Musgrove allowed three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in Pittsburgh’s 5-4 opening loss at St. Louis.

Perhaps understandably after the long delay to the start of the season, Musgrove said he struggled a little with his timing, but he came away feeling as if it only cost him twice in that game.

“The two pitches that I left right over the heart of the plate were the two they did damage on,” Musgrove said of a hanging curveball to Tyler O’Neill and a fastball to Dexter Fowler that were both launched for homers.

“But other than that, I felt I executed pretty well, especially when we needed a big pitch.”

Stamina didn’t seem to be a problem, as Musgrove threw 99 pitches.

Musgrove is 0-1 with a 6.46 ERA in four career starts against Milwaukee.

–Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter