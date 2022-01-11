Bridges leads the way in W. Virginia win over Oklahoma St.

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP)Jalen Bridges tied a career-high 22 points making all 10 of his foul shots and Gabe Osabuohien had a season-high 12 points and West Virginia pulled away from Oklahoma State for a 70-60 win on Tuesday night.

Kedrian Johnson made two foul shot to give the Mountaineers a 53-37 lead with 11:32 left before Oklahoma State scored nine straight to get within seven points as Isaac Likekele scored six during the run.

West Virginia responded with a 15-4 run to seal it. Taz Sherman scored 13 and Sean McNeil 12 for the Mountaineers.

Buoyed by Osabuohien’s nine points off the bench in the first half, the Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1 Big 12 Conference) went on a 13-2 run and led 24-13 with 7:40 before halftime.

Osabuohien threw down a dunk and muscled in a layup through multiple defenders for the and-1 for the nine-point lead. He followed that with a layup and two foul shots to cap his 9-0 outburst.

In 125-career games it was only the sixth time Osabuohien reached double figures scoring.

West Virginia went to intermission up 34-23 and the Cowboys Oklahoma State (8-6, 1-2) failed to get a single player in double-digit scoring before halftime.

Bryce Williams scored 12 points for Oklahoma State and Likekele 11.

The Cowboys head to Lubbock, Texas to play No. 19 Texas Tech on Thursday before heading to Waco, Texas to face top-ranked Baylor on Saturday. Texas Tech beat Baylor 65-62 on the road Tuesday night.

West Virginia travels to Kansas to play the ninth-ranked Jayhawks on Saturday.

