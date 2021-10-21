Bridgewater, Beckham playing as Broncos visit Browns

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

CLEVELAND (AP)Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are both active and will play Thursday night despite being slowed by injuries.

Bridgewater was listed as questionable this week with a foot injury sustained last week against Las Vegas when he got stepped on by a teammate. A quadriceps injury was added for Bridgewater to the Broncos’ final injury report Wednesday.

Denver starting left tackle Garett Bolles (knee) will play as well.

Beckham was questionable after injuring his right shoulder last week in a loss to Arizona. He didn’t practice this week.

Beckham’s return should help the injury-ravaged Browns (3-3), who enter a critical game extremely short-handed.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is out with a left shoulder injury, ending his streak of 53 consecutive starts and raising questions about his health for the remainder of the season. Case Keenum will start in his place.

Mayfield has a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder and is hoping rest will reduce the inflammation and allow him to return on Oct. 31 against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland also is without running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt due to calf injuries. Hunt is on injured reserve and will be sidelined at least two more games.

Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin will miss his second game in a row with a knee injury. Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is back after missing the past two games with an ankle sprain suffered in Week 1.

The beat-up Browns did get some good news as wide receiver Jarvis Landry was activated from injured reserve hours before the game after he sat out four weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament.

Landry is considered the heart and soul of Cleveland’s team. His return will give Keenum, who is making his first start since 2019 with Washington, a needed playmaker and bring comfort to coach Kevin Stefanski.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter